EndSARS protesters block Abuja airport road

#EndSARS protesters on Friday defied the Federal Capital Territory minister’s directive banning protests in the Federal Capital Territory as they shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja.

The mammoth crowd massed at the city gate causing serious traffic gridlock on the busy highway.

The demonstrators also sang the national anthem as they marched on the road.

The FCT Security Committee chaired by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, had stopped street rallies which it said violated the COVID-19 protocols.

But the protesters dismissed the directive, stating that the FCT Administration had no constitutional power to halt protests in the city.

The protesters were seen moving from the city gate towards the Central Business District at the time of filing this report.