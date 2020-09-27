Sunday, September 27, 2020

EPL: Chelsea hold West Brom in six-goal thriller

Webmaster

Chelsea came from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies raced to a surprising three goal lead within the first thirty minutes with Carl Kanu Robinson scoring the first two goals before K. Bartley made it 3 – 0

With the Baggies taking the three-goal cushion into half time, many were confident they are on their way for their first win in the Premier League since gaining promotion back to the top flight.

However, the Blues fought back in the second half as Mason Mount reduced the deficit to 3-1 in the 55th minute.

Hudson-Odoi made it 3 – 2 in the 70th minute before Tammy Abraham completed the fightback in the 90th minute.

In the day’s early kick off, Odion Ighalo was missing in action as Manchester United struggled to a 3-2 away victory at Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty ensured that the Red Devils secured all the three points on offer after last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

At Shellhurst Park, Everton continued their perfect start to the season as they grinded out a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Ebere Eze started the match for Palace while Alex Iwobi came in as a late substitute for Everton.

