Saturday, January 2, 2021

EPL: Man Utd beat Villa to move level with Liverpool; Everton lose to West Ham

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa's drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria's 'first baby' of 2021

The baby recognised as Nigeria's first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
theabujatimes

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at the Old Trafford on New Year’s Day to move level on points with Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

The Red Devils got ahead in the 40th minute when Anthony Martial stooped in a header past Villa keeper.

The visitors fought back to level 13 minutes after the restart when Bertrand Traore calmly finished underneath David de Gea.

But just three minutes after, United were awarded a penalty after Douglas Luiz clipped on Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes converted to seal victory.

The win for Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side was their eighth victory in 10 games.

Earlier on Friday, Everton lost 1-0 at the Goodison Park to visiting West Ham following a late goal by Tomas Soucek.

The Hammers manager David Moyes, who was formerly at Everton, said winning at his former club for the first time since he left was “special”.

Everton, who had won their previous four league games, missed out on climbing to second in the table, while West Ham climbed to 10th.

