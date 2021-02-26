Saturday, February 27, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

Must read

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
theabujatimes

Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria.

Senait Joined the Airline in 2002 and has served the airline in different departments and positions where  she acquired  extensive experience in the aviation industry.

She  specialized on customer services and sales and holds a  Bsc degree in Management Information System.

She led the airlines holiday product development team in Addis  Ababa before her posting to Abuja and has earned  numerous certificates in customer services and aviation management.

At Addis Ababa  she contributed a lot to the development of the department combining the airline and tourism industry.

She brings her passion for Tourism to the capital of Nigeria hoping to take “Connecting Africa to the world” to a  higher level.

Her vision is to ” make a difference in development of our nations” and she hopes to grow Tourism into Nigeria and from Nigeria by combining her experience in tourism and aviation.

Ethiopian currently flies to Abuja and Lagos only since the end of the lockdown but it has been flying to Nigeria since 1960.

Previous articlePolice Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property
Next articlePhotos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
Politics

PDP chieftain congratulates lawmaker over Supreme Court victory

theabujatimes
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Amb Ojong Agbor, has congratulated the member Representing Ogoja/Yala Federal...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja, Nigeria’s Eternal Symbol Of Unity

NYSC Reacts To Murder Of Abuja Graduate, Says Deceased An Ex-Corps...

NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

Godwin Obaseki

Edo election: How FCT residents reacted to Obaseki’s victory