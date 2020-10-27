Tuesday, October 27, 2020

EU backs Nigerian candidate for WTO leadership

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son heads home Harry Kane’s flick-on as Spurs squeeze past Clarets

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane combined once again as below-par Tottenham eventually found a way through a stubborn Burnley defence to win...
Lekki toll gate shooting: Celebrities go hard on Fashola after discovering secret camera

Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the discovery of a mystery camera at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State where soldiers...
Details of Osinbajo’s emergency meeting with Governors, IGP, CBN, military, others

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Governors of the 36 States of the federation, FCT Minister, Central Bank Governor, Inspector General of...
Sudan’s leader: Israel deal ‘incentive’ to end pariah status

Sudan's leader said Monday that the decision to normalize ties with Israel was an incentive for President Donald Trump's administration to end...
Nigerian finance ministrer Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala picked up crucial backing from the EU on Monday (26 October), sources said, giving her bid to become the first African head of the WTO a major boost.

The World Trade Organisation will announce its new director general next month, but sources said the EU will publicly announce its support for the 66-year-old economist on Tuesday.

Okonjo-Iweala was Nigeria’s first female finance minister and has long career at the World Bank as a development economist.

She has emerged as the favourite to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo at the WTO, and to become the first director general from Africa and the first woman to lead the institution.

There is no leading European candidate for the post this time round, but some of the 27 EU member states backed South Korea’s trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, the other candidate still in the race.

A first meeting on Monday failed to find consensus around the choice, but member state representatives reconvened and agreed to back Okonjo-Iweala.

One European source said that seven member states had asked that their preference for Yoo be recorded in the statement, but another said backing Okonjo-Iweala was “a clear signal to Africa and a sign of mutual trust.”

The WTO’s consultation process ends on Tuesday and the new leader is expected to be named in November.

If Okonjo-Iweala is confirmed she will join the WTO at difficult time, with the world facing a deep post-coronavirus recession and a crisis of confidence in free trade and globalisation.

A trade war is brewing between the world’s anchor economies – the United States and China – and the European Union will see G7 member Britain leave its single market at the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump faces a tough battle for re-election early next month, but under his leadership Washington’s relationship with the WTO has suffered.

His administration has appealed a WTO ruling that faulted US duties imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods.

Usually, the WTO Appellate Body would have three months to rule on any appeals filed.

But that process has been complicated since the WTO Appellate Body – also known as the supreme court of world trade – stopped functioning last December as the US blocked the appointment of new judges to the panel.

NIDCOM, Ecobank Sue For Increased Remittances From Nigerians In Diaspora

ECOBANK Transnational Incorporation and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), have called for increased inflow and documentation of remittances into Nigeria from the...
Access Bank Begins Disbursement of N50bn Interest-free Loan Today

Access Bank Plc will today commence the disbursement of the N50 billion interest-free loan and grant it set aside for micro, small...
Unilever Nigeria Records N17bn Revenue in Nine Months

Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded revenue of N17.395 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, showing a jump of 93.9...
