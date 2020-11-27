Friday, November 27, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Europa League: Arsenal qualify for knockout stages after win at Molde

Must read

Health

Senate passes bill to make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, says the senate has passed a bill that will make health insurance mandatory...
Read more
Life & Arts

‘Hello Brother’ My Most Important Song Ever Released-Omah Lay

theabujatimes
Since his breakthrough in the Nigeria’s music industry and having been declared B.E.T’s Amplified International artiste for November, the sensational musician, Omah...
Read more
Business

Oil Price Rebounds To $48.86 On Hopes Of COVID-19 Vaccine

theabujatimes
Global oil prices yesterday hit the highest level since March rising above $48.86 per barrel as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout...
Read more
Business

Stanbic IBTC creates Education Trust Scheme

theabujatimes
IN its quest to foster educational development, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, has created the Stanbic IBTC “Education Trust” (SET) scheme. SET is...
Read more
theabujatimes

Arsenal have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League following a 3-0 win over Molde on Thursday.

Nicolas Pepe, who was sent off against Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, put in a man-of-the-match performance, as the Gunners progressed with two games to spare.

Pepe opened the scoring in the second half with a sublime curling finish.

Joe Willock’s low cross was met with Reiss Nelson to double the Gunners’ advantage.

Folarin Balogun climbed off the bench to score his first goal for the club within 37 seconds.

Arsenal will qualify top of Group B.

Previous articleWike reveals why Gambari was ‘shocked’ over Amaechi’s absence during South-South, FG meeting
Next articleLa Liga confirm how they’ll honour late Maradona
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

La Liga confirm how they’ll honour late Maradona

theabujatimes
The La Liga on Thursday confirmed that the Spanish top two divisions would hold a minute silence across all 21 games this...
Read more
Sports

Eto’o, Drogba and Toure lead Africa’s tributes for Maradona

theabujatimes
The Barcelona and Cameroon great led some of the continent’s stars to pay respect to the Argentine football icon who passed away...
Read more
Sports

Maradona dead at 60

theabujatimes
Argentina's Clarin reports that football legend Diego Armando Maradona is dead at the age of 60.The report says he died this morning at a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Health

Senate passes bill to make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, says the senate has passed a bill that will make health insurance mandatory...
Read more
Life & Arts

‘Hello Brother’ My Most Important Song Ever Released-Omah Lay

theabujatimes
Since his breakthrough in the Nigeria’s music industry and having been declared B.E.T’s Amplified International artiste for November, the sensational musician, Omah...
Read more
Business

Oil Price Rebounds To $48.86 On Hopes Of COVID-19 Vaccine

theabujatimes
Global oil prices yesterday hit the highest level since March rising above $48.86 per barrel as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout...
Read more
Business

Stanbic IBTC creates Education Trust Scheme

theabujatimes
IN its quest to foster educational development, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, has created the Stanbic IBTC “Education Trust” (SET) scheme. SET is...
Read more
Sports

La Liga confirm how they’ll honour late Maradona

theabujatimes
The La Liga on Thursday confirmed that the Spanish top two divisions would hold a minute silence across all 21 games this...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities

Jose Mourinho hails Tottenham as ‘magnificent’ after Carabao Cup shootout win...

Chelsea are title contenders, but Frank Lampard must keep players happy,...

Man Utd 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: Bruno Fernandes shines as hosts edge...