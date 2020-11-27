Europa League: Arsenal qualify for knockout stages after win at Molde

Arsenal have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League following a 3-0 win over Molde on Thursday.

Nicolas Pepe, who was sent off against Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, put in a man-of-the-match performance, as the Gunners progressed with two games to spare.

Pepe opened the scoring in the second half with a sublime curling finish.

Joe Willock’s low cross was met with Reiss Nelson to double the Gunners’ advantage.

Folarin Balogun climbed off the bench to score his first goal for the club within 37 seconds.

Arsenal will qualify top of Group B.