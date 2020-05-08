Some Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom following the COVID-19 lockdown have arrived in Lagos.

The airplane British Airways 9155 touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 13:45 pm on Friday.

The returning Nigerians will be airlifted to Abuja, where they will be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to leave for their destinations.

The process is required to ensure the coronavirus-status of every returnee is ascertained.

This comes some days after the Federal Government successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, 256 Nigerians arrived in Lagos from Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home.

The ministry said it has made arrangements for hotel accommodations in Lagos and Abuja, which will be used to quarantine the incoming citizens.

“The hotels have been inspected by the “Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC,” the ministry said.

The evacuations have become important as the pandemic continues to sweep through the world.