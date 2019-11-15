Home Events Events in Abuja this weekend EventsHeadline Events in Abuja this weekend November 15, 2019 88 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Headline Why did people think the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had died? Headline Boris goes head-to-head with Buckethead and Binface in UK vote Headline Google is getting into banking with the search giant set to offer checking accounts next year Headline Kogi and Bayelsa 2019 Governorship Election: Foretelling the Outcome Headline Nigeria to ban importation of steel products Breaking BREAKING: Atiku’s lawyers shun Supreme Court LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter an answer in digits:eighteen + eighteen = We are Social11,497FansLike1,634FollowersFollow611FollowersFollow - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS President Buhari appoints NIA DG January 11, 2018 Trump becomes first sitting U.S president to set foot into North Korea July 2, 2019 Amnesty International asks FG to release Sheikh Zakzaky January 16, 2017 Saudis scramble to raise cash for Aramco share sale November 5, 2019