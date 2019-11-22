Home Events Events in Abuja this weekend EventsHeadline Events in Abuja this weekend November 22, 2019 63 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Headline Touted as unbreakable, Elon Musk’s Cybertruck breaks during first outing Breaking BREAKING: Sowore sues DSS, demands N500m for human rights violation Headline UN, UK reject death penalty for hate speech bill Business Nigeria’s GDP grows by 2.28 percent —NBS Headline Israeli PM Netanyahu indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust Headline UNICEF wants Borno to domesticate Child Rights Act LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter an answer in digits:1 × two = We are Social11,497FansLike1,634FollowersFollow611FollowersFollow - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS 550 pilgrims escape death as Max Airline skids off runway at Minna airport September 9, 2019 Senate to investigate the deplorable state of Nigerian missions abroad October 4, 2017 Customs intercept plastic rice in Lagos December 21, 2016 Ex-President Clinton invites eight-year-old Nigerian chess champion, Tanitoluwa March 21, 2019