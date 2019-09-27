Home Entertainment Events in Abuja this weekend EntertainmentEvents Events in Abuja this weekend September 27, 2019 99 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet Round up of events this weekend. Enjoy your weekend guys. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Entertainment ‘Game of Thrones’ wins top Emmy for best drama Entertainment Harry and Meghan Made an “Emotional” Stop at a Cape Town Museum Entertainment Nigerian musician Dammy Krane gets granted N50,000 bail Events Talents, Glamour & Industry’s Finest Come Out to Play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa Hosts Phenomenal 12th Edition!! Entertainment COZA Rape Scandal: Busola sues Fatoyinbo, lists Pastor Ashimolowo as witness Events Mente De Moda is Back With The Ultimate Shopping Edition With The June Bug LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter an answer in digits:fifteen − 1 = We are Social11,497FansLike1,634FollowersFollow611FollowersFollow - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS Apostle Suleiman threatens legal action against DSS January 27, 2017 Ten million pupils benefiting from school feeding programme — FG August 30, 2019 Solar Power taking hold in Nigeria, one mobile phone at a time February 9, 2017 Justice Onnoghen to wait till Feb. 21 for Senate confirmation February 9, 2017