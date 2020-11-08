Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes double eases pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 at Everton and ease the pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Everton had made the perfect start at Goodison Park as Bernard fired them ahead after 19 minutes on his first Premier League start of the season.

United levelled matters six minutes later thanks to Fernandes’ powerful header, with the Portuguese then putting his side ahead when his cross – intended for Marcus Rashford – ended up in the back of the net.

Fernandes capped off a fine individual display when setting up substitute Edinson Cavani for his first United goal in injury time.

As a result, United have moved up to 13th in the table after recording a seventh straight away win in the league – their best run for 27 years – while Everton missed out on the chance to go top after a third loss in a row.