Tuesday, January 26, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Ex-Arsenal defender Sokratis joins Olympiakos

Must read

Trending

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

theabujatimes
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a “proscribed religious movement” for Monday’s violent protest...
Read more
Trending

Police vow to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at Abuja orphanage

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at an orphanage home, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Wike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja

theabujatimes
Presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Police Open Fire On Shiites Demanding El-Zakzaky’s Release For COVID-19 Treatment In Abuja

theabujatimes
Police officers have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, in Abuja and injured some...
Read more
theabujatimes

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who was released by Arsenal last week, has returned to Greece after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Olympiakos, the Greek champions announced on Monday.

“The proposal was very good. It was easy to say yes,” said the 32-year-old international defender.

“I did not come to Greece to end my career but to win.”

Olympiakos are currently 11 points clear at the top of the Greek Super League after beating Atromitos at the weekend. 

Papastathopoulos — often referred to by his first name or ‘Papa – joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in July 2018 and made 69 appearances for the Gunners but was a fringe player under Michael Arteta.

He has also played for Werder Bremen, AC Milan, Genoa and AEK Athens.

Papastathopoulos has been a member of the Greek national team since 2008 making 90 appearances and scoring three goals.

Previous articleN1.3bn debt: AMCON takes over Inducon Nigeria’s assets
Next articleLampard ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea exit
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Lampard ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea exit

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard expressed his disappointment at not being given time to succeed after being sacked by Chelsea on Monday, with former Paris...
Read more
Sports

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes
Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia...
Read more
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller; Chelsea, Leicester secure wins

theabujatimes
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the English FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday evening.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

theabujatimes
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a “proscribed religious movement” for Monday’s violent protest...
Read more
Trending

Police vow to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at Abuja orphanage

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at an orphanage home, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Wike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja

theabujatimes
Presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Police Open Fire On Shiites Demanding El-Zakzaky’s Release For COVID-19 Treatment In Abuja

theabujatimes
Police officers have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, in Abuja and injured some...
Read more
Life & Arts

BADDEST!!! Davido Celebrates As ‘Jowo’ Hit 10,000,000 Views On Youtube

theabujatimes
Nigerian singer and CEO of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Davido celebrates as ‘Jowo’ hit 10,000,000 M views on YouTube.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Chelsea, Man City advance to FA Cup fourth round, Leeds Utd...

Examining Alex Iwobi’s wing-back performance against Fulham

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: Blues grab a fourth clean sheet in a...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain signs new three-year contract