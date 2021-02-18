Thursday, February 18, 2021

Ex-governors will lure new members to PDP ahead of 2023 – Saraki

Insecurity: Police Deploy 150 Special Forces In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory has received 150 Special Forces from the operation Puff Adder II to help in tackling...
FCTA bans open grazing in Abuja, establishes RUGA in three area councils

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has prohibited open grazing of cattle in Abuja, the nation's capital. The Administration said...
FG partners firm to deploy micro grid solutions for MDAs in Abuja

The federal government has partnered with Em-One Energy Solutions, a Canadian-Nigerian renewable energy firm, to build a 1.52/2.28 megawatt (MW) advanced solar...
Insecurity: Nigerian Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

Nigerian Governors' Forum has met behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja Among the...
theabujatimes

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, declared on Wednesday that former governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform to would bring new members to the party ahead of the 2023 election.

He disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting between the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee and the former governors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Saraki, who is the chairman of the committee, said the team decided to meet the ex-governors after meeting former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja home.

He also dismissed insinuations that the ex-governors are planning to dump the PDP ahead of 2023 election.

The former governors at the meeting were Peter Obi (Anambra), Abdulfatai Ahmed (Kwara), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Boni Haruna (Adamawa) and Ibrahim Shema (Jigawa).

Others were – Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Idris Wada (Kogi), Babangida Aliyu (Niger) and Liyel Imoke (Cross River), among others.

Saraki said: “We have gotten their assurances that they are not going anywhere; instead they are going to bring in more people. Yesterday (Tuesday), we met with our former President. Today (Wednesday), we are consulting with our former governors who are our key stakeholders.

“We had a very useful and productive meeting. The ex-governors have all shown their commitment towards the party and their readiness to go and strengthen our party in their states and the national level to ensure that the PDP is well prepared for the 2023 election.

“I want to see them more active, because their silence sometimes might be misinterpreted, but they’ve promised me and the committee that they will be more active workers of the party. You will hear more of their voices now that they have spoken up.”

PDP finally addresses Jonathan's rumoured defection to APC, discloses ex-president's position

Bukola Saraki, former Senate president, has expressed optimism in former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan staying in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Saraki...
Abiodun, Ganduje, Akeredolu, others receive Daniel into APC

Former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel has been officially received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) by state Governor Dapo Abiodun.
Ex-Osun deputy governor Omisore joins APC

A former Osun State Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore on Monday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of his...
