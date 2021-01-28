Thursday, January 28, 2021

Ex-Ondo Governorship Aspirant Suspended By APC

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, a former governorship candidate in Ondo state has been suspended by the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Spokesperson of the party in the State, Alex Kalejaiye said Anifowose’s suspension was contained in a letter signed by 25 out of the 29 officers of the party at a meeting in Igboroko unit 1, Ward2, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

She was accused of anti-party activities, not making any contribution to the development of the party and not been attending party meetings in the last four years.

Makinde’s Inability To Halt Killings In Ibarapa, Oke Ogun Responsible For Civil Unrest In Oyo – NACOMYO

Muslim youths under the aegis of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) have said the inability of the Oyo State...
APC to go ahead with registration of members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted on going ahead with its revalidation of membership and registration exercise in spite of fears...
Anambra 2021: PDP’s rowdy race to primary election

Boasts of reclaiming the state If there is anything the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants to prove to Nigerians,...
Lagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World

The Full-time MBA programme of Lagos Business School has been ranked among the top 100 in the world according to The Economist’s...
