Tuesday, February 16, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Ex-Osun deputy governor Omisore joins APC

Must read

Business

Cadbury Nigeria certified as top employer

theabujatimes
Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelēz International, has been recognised as a top employer in Nigeria by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers...
Read more
Business

Oil marketers call for full deregulation, buffer against price hike

theabujatimes
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has reiterated a call for full deregulation of the downstream sector. It also suggested...
Read more
Trending

Mobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mobile Court, on Monday, convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: IGP Flags Off Operation Puff Adder II In Abuja

theabujatimes
As part of concerted efforts to curb criminal activities in the land, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on...
Read more
theabujatimes

A former Osun State Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore on Monday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of his supporters.

Omisore, the senator who represented Osun East from 2003 to 2009 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was Osun State deputy governor under Governor Adebisi Akande.

He was also the Interim Chairman of APC between 2003 till 2007.

Omisore arrived Ward 6, Unit 3 of Moore, Ile-Ife, at 12:40 p.m on Monday with thousands of his supporters; Osun State Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi; APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun; Education Commissioner Folorunsho Bamisayemi; Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Commissioner Taiwo Akeju; Youth and Sports Commissioner Yemi Lawal and other chieftains of the party.

At the event, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Alabi, said Omisore’s defection was a homecoming.

“He started his political career as a progressive.

“I want to welcome former deputy governor and illustrious son of Ile-Ife, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to our party, APC. Senator Omisore’s journey to APC started in September 2018 governorship election. He displayed his progressive tendencies, which are service to his people and unalloyed love for the well-being of Osun people.

“He chose between lies and truth; he opted for the truth and service to the people. He formed an alliance with our great party to put an end to PDP rascality. Otunba started his political career as a progressive and this is a homecoming for us. I welcome you to this party.”

Famodun expressed gratitude to Omisore for joining the ruling party.

Omisore registered and picked his APC membership card thereafter, but he declined to address his supporters and reporters after the programme.

Also, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zone (NEPZ) and an erstwhile PDP governorship aspirant in Benue State, Terhemen Nongo, has joined APC with thousands of his supporters.

Nongo joined the ruling national party on Monday after obtaining his membership card at Hwande Polling Unit, Mbabur Ward in Gwer East Local Government Area.

Thousands of PDP supporters in the ward also joined APC on the occasion.

Nongo hailed the defectors for joining forces with him in APC and assured them of equal opportunity.

Receiving the defectors, APC chairman in the local government, Terfa Ikyereve, and that of Mbabur Ward, Terfa Amande, urged them to work assiduously towards 2023 general elections.

Previous articlePDP, APC renew rivalry in Akwa Ibom
Next articlePolice, Vigilante Foil Kidnapping in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

PDP, APC renew rivalry in Akwa Ibom

theabujatimes
The year 2023 may seem a long time away but not so with politicians in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All...
Read more
Politics

Fani-Kayode: Leaving PDP for APC an act of covetousness – Fayose

theabujatimes
A former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ayodele Fayose, has said that anyone leaving the...
Read more
Politics

EXCLUSIVE: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For 2023 Presidential Ticket

theabujatimes
The All Progressives Congress is considering giving a joint ticket to former President Goodluck Jonathan and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Business

Cadbury Nigeria certified as top employer

theabujatimes
Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelēz International, has been recognised as a top employer in Nigeria by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers...
Read more
Business

Oil marketers call for full deregulation, buffer against price hike

theabujatimes
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has reiterated a call for full deregulation of the downstream sector. It also suggested...
Read more
Trending

Mobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mobile Court, on Monday, convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: IGP Flags Off Operation Puff Adder II In Abuja

theabujatimes
As part of concerted efforts to curb criminal activities in the land, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on...
Read more
Trending

29 UK COVID-19 variant in Edo, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed 29 cases of the United Kingdom (UK) variant of COVID-19 in six...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
FG Halliburton Scandal

FG May Reopen Malabu, Halliburton Scandal

Court to begin Kanu’s trial for alleged treason in absentia

Confusion as factional PDP group suspends Kwankwaso

Is Fayemi Walking The Talk In Ekiti?