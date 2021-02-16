Ex-Osun deputy governor Omisore joins APC

A former Osun State Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore on Monday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with thousands of his supporters.

Omisore, the senator who represented Osun East from 2003 to 2009 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was Osun State deputy governor under Governor Adebisi Akande.

He was also the Interim Chairman of APC between 2003 till 2007.

Omisore arrived Ward 6, Unit 3 of Moore, Ile-Ife, at 12:40 p.m on Monday with thousands of his supporters; Osun State Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi; APC Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun; Education Commissioner Folorunsho Bamisayemi; Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Commissioner Taiwo Akeju; Youth and Sports Commissioner Yemi Lawal and other chieftains of the party.

At the event, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by Alabi, said Omisore’s defection was a homecoming.

“He started his political career as a progressive.

“I want to welcome former deputy governor and illustrious son of Ile-Ife, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to our party, APC. Senator Omisore’s journey to APC started in September 2018 governorship election. He displayed his progressive tendencies, which are service to his people and unalloyed love for the well-being of Osun people.

“He chose between lies and truth; he opted for the truth and service to the people. He formed an alliance with our great party to put an end to PDP rascality. Otunba started his political career as a progressive and this is a homecoming for us. I welcome you to this party.”

Famodun expressed gratitude to Omisore for joining the ruling party.

Omisore registered and picked his APC membership card thereafter, but he declined to address his supporters and reporters after the programme.

Also, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zone (NEPZ) and an erstwhile PDP governorship aspirant in Benue State, Terhemen Nongo, has joined APC with thousands of his supporters.

Nongo joined the ruling national party on Monday after obtaining his membership card at Hwande Polling Unit, Mbabur Ward in Gwer East Local Government Area.

Thousands of PDP supporters in the ward also joined APC on the occasion.

Nongo hailed the defectors for joining forces with him in APC and assured them of equal opportunity.

Receiving the defectors, APC chairman in the local government, Terfa Ikyereve, and that of Mbabur Ward, Terfa Amande, urged them to work assiduously towards 2023 general elections.