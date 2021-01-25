Monday, January 25, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller; Chelsea, Leicester secure wins

Must read

Sports

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes
Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia...
Read more
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller; Chelsea, Leicester secure wins

theabujatimes
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the English FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday evening.
Read more
Life & Arts

CONGRATULATIONS!! Rapper Erigga & His Wife Welcome Baby Boy

theabujatimes
Nigerian Rapper, Erigga, and his partner have welcomed a baby boy. The proud dad shared the good news...
Read more
Trending

PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others

theabujatimes
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling...
Read more
theabujatimes

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the English FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Both teams had faced each other in the Premier League last week, playing a goalless draw that left United at the top of the League.

The Red Devils put up an excellent performance at home this time as they came from behind to win the five-goal thriller and advance in the competition.

A brace by Mohamed Salah was not enough for the Jurgen Klopp side, who have had it bad in front of goal lately.

Goals by Greenwood and Marcus Rashford and a late winner by Bruno Fernandes were enough for the Ole Gunner Solskjaer side to scale through.

Earlier on Sunday, Tammy Abraham netted a hat-trick to send Chelsea to the next round of the competition with a 3-1 win over Luton Twon.

Another Premier League side Leicester City also advanced after beating Championship club Brentford 3-1.

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action in the game, but played as late substitutes.

Burnley also saw off Fulham in their fourth round tie, with Super Eagles defender Ola Aina in action for hosts Fulham.

Previous articleCONGRATULATIONS!! Rapper Erigga & His Wife Welcome Baby Boy
Next articleLa Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes
Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia...
Read more
Sports

Brendand Rodgers Backs Iheanacho To Replace Jamie Vardy At Leicester City (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to step up in Jamie Vardy’s absence. Vardy is...
Read more
Sports

Pep Guardiola Calls For Teams In The Premier League To Be Reduced (See Why)

theabujatimes
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has called on the Premier League to reduce the number of teams. Guardiola...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes
Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia...
Read more
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller; Chelsea, Leicester secure wins

theabujatimes
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the English FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday evening.
Read more
Life & Arts

CONGRATULATIONS!! Rapper Erigga & His Wife Welcome Baby Boy

theabujatimes
Nigerian Rapper, Erigga, and his partner have welcomed a baby boy. The proud dad shared the good news...
Read more
Trending

PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others

theabujatimes
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling...
Read more
Trending

Military air strike neutralise many bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters says the Air component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan Brace Sinks Barca as City Win 3 – 1

Jurgen Klopp calls for Premier League champion Liverpool to face new...

Chelsea are title contenders, but Frank Lampard must keep players happy,...

EPL: Chelsea midfielder terminates deal, to finally leave club after 9...