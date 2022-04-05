Failure to meet this standard results in financial aid probation

Academic Performance Standard A student must be making satisfactory academic progress at the end of each academic year to be eligible for federal financial aid. This means that students who have attempted at least nine graduate credits at SUNY Brockport must maintain a minimum cumulative grade payday loans with bad credit Temple Oklahoma point average of 3.0 and successfully complete at least two-thirds of the credits attempted at SUNY Brockport (known as completion rate). Students on aid probation are still able to receive federal aid.

If, after the probationary period, the student is still not making satisfactory academic progress, the student may become ineligible for federal financial aid until he/she again achieves the required standard. In exceptional situations, students who become ineligible may be granted an extension to their probationary period. Please note that for federal aid, readmission to the College after an absence does not automatically mean reinstatement of aid eligibility.

In calculating the completion rate, the following grades are treated as attempted but not successfully completed: E, I, PR, N, U and W. Courses that are repeated to improve a grade are counted as attempted each time they are taken, but are only counted as completed once. Unlike the TAP program, every semester is considered when measuring the completion rate, whether or not the student received federal financial aid.

Regaining Eligibility for Federal Financial Aid Appeals for Mitigating Circumstances – Occasionally students will fail to meet the established standards for reasons beyond their control. Such students may appeal their loss of eligibility, and if SUNY Brockport’s designated Appeals Committee deems their performance to have been significantly hampered by such “mitigating circumstances,” they will be permitted to continue in good standing for financial aid purposes under Title IV regulations. Such mitigating circumstances include serious family problems, extended illness and similar situations. All appeals must be submitted in writing to the Financial Aid Office, Rakov Center for Student Services, and should include a complete description of the circumstances that led to the academic difficulty and a plan for future academic success. Copies of supporting documentation should be included.

A student who loses eligibility may also regain it by successfully completing courses at SUNY Brockport with grades sufficient to meet the stated requirements.

Such courses must be funded without benefit of Title IV aid and under no circumstances will aid be paid retroactively for those courses once eligibility has been re-established

Upon completion of these courses, a student should submit a written request to the Financial Aid Office for re-evaluation of eligibility. The request will be reviewed by a committee of academic and financial professional staff whose determination is final.

GRADUATE ASSISTANTSHIPS AND FELLOWSHIPS

Graduate and Teaching Assistantships SUNY Brockport offers a finite number of graduate assistantships and teaching assistantships that provide a stipend and a tuition scholarship for nine credits per semester. Graduate students applying for an assistantship must be matriculated upon entry to the College, must complete a TAP application or submit an affidavit attesting to their ineligibility, and must be pursuing graduate study on a full-time basis. Since teaching assistants are involved in the instructional process, matriculation in the sponsoring department’s graduate program is most often a qualification for the position. Both graduate assistants (GAs) and teaching assistants (TAs) work 15-20 hours per week as assigned. Assistants are assigned to faculty mentors who guide their work in keeping with career-related and professional goals.

The responsibility for recommending candidates for graduate and teaching assistantships rests with the sponsoring department or program. The department or program determines required qualifications and screens applicants. Applicants should be aware that submission of a resume is required as part of the appointment process. Recommendation for appointment to an assistantship is made by the department/program to the Dean of Graduate Studies, upon the recommendation of the school dean. The Dean of Graduate Studies awards the assistantship.