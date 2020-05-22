Fake Army Officer Arrested in Abuja

The police, on Thursday, arraigned a 36-year-old man, Suleiman Dukku, in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N2.3 million.

Dukku, who resides at Sanka, Kuje, Abuja is charged with two counts of impersonation and cheating. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sanda Jibril, told the court that the complainant, Gambo Hamza reported the matter at the Dawaki Divisional Police Headquarters, FCT Command on Feb. 24.

Jibril further alleged that the matter was transferred to Monitoring and Mentoring Unit of the FCT Command, Abuja on May 5 for investigation.

The prosecutor, in addition, alleged that the defendant sometime in Dec. 2019 impersonating as an Army officer, convinced the complainant to transfer N2.3 million to his First bank account to secure employment for 35 persons into the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy.

He said the applicants were never given the job nor was their money returned by the defendant.

He said during police investigation, the defendant confessed to committing the crime.

Jibril said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 132 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ndajiwo also adjourned the case until June 15, for hearing.

(NAN)