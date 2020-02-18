A fake Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nwalozie Julius, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed this in a series of tweets on Monday.

Julius, according to the anti-graft agency, was sent to jail without an option of fine by the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Justice Agatha Okeke gave the sentence on Friday last week after Julius was convicted of the crime.

Three days later, the EFCC arraigned one Dasin Bello before Justice Dije Aboki of the Kano State High Court.

The defendant was arraigned on Monday and charged with three counts bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of $61,438.

He was alleged to have collected two containers of biscuits and sweets worth $64,046 from the complainant who is based in India under the agreement that he would pay for the items in two months.