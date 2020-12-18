Friday, December 18, 2020

Fans excited as Laycon gets verified on Twitter

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
theabujatimes

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as ‘Laycon’ for getting verified on Twitter.

Laycon becomes the first Big Brother Naija season 5 former housemate to be verified on Twitter.

Laycon who took to his verified Twitter page, said “Congratulations Icons”.

“I love you guys so much.. Wait… I love you guys so so so much. Let’s keep growing together,” he added.

Laycon had earlier warned of an account impersonating him, urging his fans to report the page.

He said, “Hey people! This account – – > @itsIaycon (the L is actually a capital ‘i’) has been impersonating me and scamming unsuspecting people. Please disregard any private or public messages from it and report it. Thank you”

Trending the hashtag “#VerifiedLaycon”, many fans popularly known as “Icons” congratulated him for getting the twitter blue tick.

Here are some reactions;

@Obaksolo said, “All we do is win LAYCON @itsLaycon Welcome to the BlueTick Fam #VerifiedLaycon #ksolo”

@victrababe_ said, “My president is verified Woke up to good news I am just so happy”

@EshekofLagos said, “Laycon verification would finally bring peace to all those opening fake accounts on his behalf, then swindling people of their hard earned money. Nice move. Congratulations team laycon”

Also, the 26-year-old entertainer in 2021, will feature in Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian Original, “I am Laycon”.

Life & Arts

Covid-19 – Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Cancels Yuletide Concerts

theabujatimes
Following the increase in cases of the dreaded Corona Virus (COVID-19) and the call for an eminent second lockdown,  Davido , Wizkid...
Life & Arts

Foodgital In Partnership With Cakehut Hosts Fookfest

theabujatimes
Foodgital in Partnership with Cakehut hosted a fookfest event yesterday being the 13th of December, 2020 at River Plate Park, Ahmadu Bello...
Life & Arts

Omah Lay Gives Update Following Arrest In Uganda

theabujatimes
Yesterday, the news went viral that the new kid on the block Stanley Omah Didia known as Omah Lay was arrested in...
