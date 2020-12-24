Thursday, December 24, 2020

FCA Ibadan Empowers Retirees, Corps Members, Others On Agric Value Chain

theabujatimes

RETIREES, serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other individuals interested in agriculture are presently undergoing a one-week intensive training on various agriculture value chain courtesy Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan.

Participants at the training are being tutored on poultry production, production of cereal and legumes, use and maintenance of agricultural machinery, local and exotic vegetable production and cassava processing and utilisation.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the programme which held on the school premises at Moor Plantation, Ibadan, the Executive Provost, Dr Mrs Elizabeth Oluwakemi Augustus, hinted that the vocational training which has been an integral part of the college programmes for the past twelve years is solely aimed at the fulfillment of its mandate to offer short courses and training programmes targeted at boosting the competencies of Nigeria’s agricultural personnel.

Augustus further stated that:”The vocational training has made remarkable impact on the economic standing of the participants and the nation in general as more than 4,000 participants have been trained in different aspects of agriculture since its commencement. It is not an understatement, however, that this programme has significantly improved the livelihoods of many Nigerians, especially youths and retirees.”

The Provost, therefore, concluded by hinting that:”Let me add that the vocational training as put together by the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, is free of charge; no amount is required to be paid by participants who I do hope that they would make the best use of the knowledge and skill which they would acquire during the one-week intensive training.”

