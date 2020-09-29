Tuesday, September 29, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Tech

FCT Administration Lifts Suspension Order On Masts, Towers

Must read

Sports

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Jota wraps up win on league debut as champions maintain perfect start

abujatimes
Premier League champions Liverpool made it three wins from three to begin the new campaign with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on...
Read more
World News

3 dead in Northern California wine country wildfires as thousands flee

abujatimes
Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and...
Read more
Sports

Joshua to face Joyce ahead of heavyweight fights

abujatimes
ANTHONY Joshua and Joe Joyce will link up as sparring partners to prime each other for their high-stakes heavyweight clashes.
Read more
Tech

DSPL Unveils Strategy For Data Protection In Public Sector

abujatimes
Leading Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DCPO) in Nigeria, DSPL, has mapped out strategy to help public institutions comply with the country’s data...
Read more
abujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has finally lifted the suspension order it earlier placed on telecoms masts and towers in Abuja metropolis.

The FCTA has therefore asked telecoms operators to commence fresh moves to regularise, update and settle all outstanding bills on their masts and towers to enable them resume installation of masts and towers in the territory.

Relieved of the burden of the suspension of telecoms masts installation in Abuja, the Chairman of the Association of Licenced Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, told THISDAY that the suspension order would enable telecoms operators resume telecoms masts and other telecoms infrastructure rollout in Abuja, a situation, he said would address the issue of poor telecoms services in Abuja and its environ, having suffered from poor telecoms service delivery in the territory since the suspension order in February this year.

The FCT Administration had on February 3, 2020, placed a suspension order for the installation of telecoms masts and towers in the federal capital territory and communicated same to all telecoms operators through a letter.

In a recent letter dated September 25, 2020, written to all telecoms operators through their association, ALTON, which was obtained by THISDAY, the FCT Administration lifted the suspension order and asked telecoms operators to commence masts installation after seeking the necessary approvals.

Part of the letter with reference No: FCDA/ES/460/Vol.1, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Olusade Adesola, read: “I wish to refer to our letter dated February 3, 2020, which conveyed the suspension of the grant of permits for the erection of telecoms masts/towers in the FCT and the series of correspondences by you dated April 30, July 14, and September 8, 2020, wherein you appealed for reconsideration of the directive to facilitate prompt resumption of the issuance of the build permit process.

“After carefully studying your concerns, the FCT Administration is delighted to convey the lifting of the suspension of the processing/grant of permits for telecoms masts and towers in the FCT, with effect from the date of this letter.”

Reacting to the letter, Adebayo said: “For some time now, telecoms operators in Abuja have not been able to provide adequate capacity to carry the load of Abuja subscribers because of the non-approval of the expansion of telecoms masts and towers by the FCT Administration.

The implication is that those who travelled into Abuja from other states and from other countries were not able to have uninterrupted telecoms services, which was a reputation issue for the country, because travelers will leave the country with the impression that telecoms services are poor in the country. But with the lifting of the suspension order, telecoms operators will be able to install more masts that will lead to better user experience of telecoms services in Abuja. The government agencies will also have better user experience and service delivery.”

“We are happy with the lifting of the suspension order for the telecoms masts and towers in Abuja, and we are glad that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, was able to resolve this for us. So we are ready to expand telecoms infrastructure in the FCT.”

Previous articleNGO takes child sexual violence campaign to Abuja community
Next articleNBS begins national economic census after 20 years
- Advertisement -

More articles

Tech

DSPL Unveils Strategy For Data Protection In Public Sector

abujatimes
Leading Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DCPO) in Nigeria, DSPL, has mapped out strategy to help public institutions comply with the country’s data...
Read more
Tech

FG launches Digital Nigeria Portal, Mobile App

abujatimes
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has on Monday launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in...
Read more
Tech

Hope for e-voting brightens as INEC screens IT firms

abujatimes
Hope for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in future elections brightened yesterday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) screened...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Jota wraps up win on league debut as champions maintain perfect start

abujatimes
Premier League champions Liverpool made it three wins from three to begin the new campaign with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on...
Read more
World News

3 dead in Northern California wine country wildfires as thousands flee

abujatimes
Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and...
Read more
Sports

Joshua to face Joyce ahead of heavyweight fights

abujatimes
ANTHONY Joshua and Joe Joyce will link up as sparring partners to prime each other for their high-stakes heavyweight clashes.
Read more
Tech

DSPL Unveils Strategy For Data Protection In Public Sector

abujatimes
Leading Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DCPO) in Nigeria, DSPL, has mapped out strategy to help public institutions comply with the country’s data...
Read more
Trending

Association urges police to redouble efforts on security in Abuja

abujatimes
Abuja, Sept. 28, 2020 The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has urged the FCT Police Command to redouble efforts on provision of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FG launches Digital Nigeria Portal, Mobile App

Google to keep Employees home until Summer 2021 amid Coronavirus pandemic

Huawei’s 5G passes security assessment scheme

Facebook is moving closer to local talent and key markets with...