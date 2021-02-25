FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

Thursday, February 25, 2021

theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes

For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate Court on Wednesday sealed off a business premises inside the popular Wuse Market.

The sealed hair dressing saloon, in shop 1, Block B25, at the time of the seal off operation was packed full with people without complying with the social distancing guidelines.

The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Ikanni, said the order was granted pursuant to an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, Umoh Ummana.

Akanni didn’t disclose how long the seal-off order will last, but specifically demanded that the suspect who is at large now, should appear before her in the court.

The Head, Media Publicity and Enlightenment of the Taskforce, Comrade Ikharo Attah confirmed that the shop was shut down because it harboured a questionable character who obstructed enforcers of the law.

Attah explained that the suspect who is at large now, prevented the arrest of a violator of COVID 19 who is also an occupant of the shop.

Attah said: “somebody from this shop who is now at large came to obstruct our COVID-19 arrest, we are not here to disturb your business, we want you to do real business and comply with all the guidelines.

“The man at large now has left a dent on the market; the man has almost caused total seal-off of the market again.

“We are worried that the shop in question is keeping someone with a questionable character.

“The Magistrate ruled that for the shop to be harbouring such person should be sealed for two weeks, and if he didn’t appear in court, we shall apply to renew the order for another two weeks.”

theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
theabujatimes
