The Federal Capital Territory Administration has made clarifications on school resumption following the gradual relaxation of the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital.

A statement issued by the Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) Education Secretariat on Tuesday, warned private school owners to put on hold plans to commence the third term online

Umaru Marafa, Acting Secretary for Education, reiterated that the closure of schools was in effect until further notice adding that no academic activities in all Schools shall commence until a notice to reopen school is approved and conveyed by the secretariat.

Marafa further advised all schools to maintain the status quo and keep their schools closed until further notice.

According to him, violators of this directive will face the full wrath of the law.

“It has come to the notice of the FCTA Education Secretariat that some private Schools in the FCT are disseminating information to parents and students indicating the resumption the 2019/2020 3rd term calendar online and parents were therefore expected to pay schools fees for this term prior to the purported resumption.

“The Implication of this is that when the Schools will be reopened, adequate notice of the fact that 2nd term was inconclusive will be factored into the academic calendar which will dovetail into the 3rd term accordingly. Any action taken otherwise is likely to negatively distort the academic calendar of the schools involved.

“The FCTA Education Secretariat has however concluded plans to introduce e-learning platforms to include lessons on radio and television channels to keep the students constructively engaged while the lockdown lasts.”

(DailyPost)