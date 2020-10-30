Friday, October 30, 2020

FCT minister says unrest under control

theabujatimes

FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State Dr Ramatu Aliyu on Thursday said the FCTA was taking steps to tackle youth restiveness which had resulted in looting and destruction of government facilities within the territory.

The minister who made this known at a virtual stakeholders’ meeting, also called on critical stakeholders to embark on strategic sensitisation of residents across the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

She praised Kuje youths for their efforts in repelling the hoodlums who attempted to disrupt the peace in their community while calling on other youths from all area councils to be vigilant and continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Dr Aliyu said the FCT Administration through its Social Development Secretariat had set up data desks to collate the data of the youths across all area councils. She said the data collated would help to identify the needs of the youths to engage them.

“Because all councils have peculiar demands, these Data Desks will be designed to serve individual councils according to their needs and demands. However, whatever decision is going to be made by the administration, we will include inputs from all stakeholders as this will make us serve residents better.”

Aliyu said her office had been working on training indigenous women and youths of the FCT on how they could handle the school-feeding programme so that they have more control over what and how their children are fed.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media Austine Elemue, the minister assured that measures had been put in place by the Social Development Secretariat to engage the youths and women in vocational training, just as she tasked all stakeholders to work towards identifying vocal youths and setting structures for leadership positions.

Previous articleHealth Workers to Begin Indefinite Strike Soon – Labour Union
Next articleBroadband penetration hits 45.4%, as Reps commend NCC on sector's developemt
