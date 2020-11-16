Tuesday, November 17, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

FCT natives task FG on ministerial appointment, state status

Must read

Events

Grand Reopening Selera Stiletto Studio

theabujatimes
Come celebrate our newly remodeled studio on the saturday 28th of November by 6pm.
Read more
Life & Arts

Reaching The Top is Just The Beginning

theabujatimes
William Grant, the man behind Glenfiddich, created a legacy we all know as the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky today.Reflecting on...
Read more
Sports

Osimhen ruled out, while Chukwueze, Dennis injury updates revealed for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The Super Eagles were rocked with injury problems before travelling to Freetown for Tuesday's game Nigeria coach Gernor Rohr has...
Read more
Sports

Mane’s winner secures Senegal qualification for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

theabujatimes
The Liverpool star scored the only goal that gave Aliou Cisse's men all three points in Bissau Senegal have become...
Read more
theabujatimes

FCT Natives under the umbrella body of the “Abuja Indigenous Liberation Movement (AILM), on Sunday in Abuja, called on the Federal Government to consider FCT indigenes for ministerial appointments and to reorganise FCT as a state so as to ensure equality and development.

The Director, Institution of Governance and Development, Nassarawa State University, Prof. Andrew Zamani, made the call at a summit organised by AILM with the theme: “’Indigenous People of FCT, Issues of Land Ownership and the Way Forward’’.

The professor, who is also the chairman of the summit also called on the Federal Government to give proper consideration to ancestral owners of land in FCT to make the natives have a sense of belonging and equal representation in the country.

He said the Court of Appeal in Abuja had ruled on Jan. 15, 2018, that indigenous people of the FCT were entitled to a ministerial representation in the Federal Executive Council as provided in Sections 147(3), 299, 14(3) and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

“We need a state status to increase our franchise beyond local government elections to enable us to have an executive governance structure, independent governing body and to expand our representation at the National Assembly.

“The Federal Government should take a position on constitutional legitimacy of land administration in the Federal Capital Territory to stop the marginalisation of the people.

“We also plead with the government of Nigeria to honour the Appeal Court and the ECOWAS Court judgments on the status of the FCT as an autonomous governance entity,’’ he said.

Prof. Zamani recommended that based on the decision of the Court of Appeal and pursuant to the provisions of Section 299 and section 147 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, the Senate should approve that the indigenes of the FCT should nominate one of their own for appointment as a minister.

In his remarks, the coordinator of the group, Mr Nathaniel Gaza, said that the summit was organised for the indigenous people of the FCT to discuss ways of addressing some challenges facing the natives and draw government’s attention to the need for FCT to be treated as a state.

Gaza also stressed the need for FCT indigenes to be given their right to land ownership and the creation of more tertiary institutions in the FCT to enable indigenous youths to have easy access to quality education in the FCT.

Previous articleWhy we commissioned new AI, Robotics Centre in Abuja ― Pantami
Next articleMane’s winner secures Senegal qualification for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Why we commissioned new AI, Robotics Centre in Abuja ― Pantami

theabujatimes
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami says the new Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics recently commissioned...
Read more
Trending

Troops rescue 9 kidnapped passengers on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that troops carrying out internal security operations rescued nine persons kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja Road on...
Read more
Trending

2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

theabujatimes
Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Events

Grand Reopening Selera Stiletto Studio

theabujatimes
Come celebrate our newly remodeled studio on the saturday 28th of November by 6pm.
Read more
Life & Arts

Reaching The Top is Just The Beginning

theabujatimes
William Grant, the man behind Glenfiddich, created a legacy we all know as the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky today.Reflecting on...
Read more
Sports

Osimhen ruled out, while Chukwueze, Dennis injury updates revealed for Nigeria against Sierra Leone

theabujatimes
The Super Eagles were rocked with injury problems before travelling to Freetown for Tuesday's game Nigeria coach Gernor Rohr has...
Read more
Sports

Mane’s winner secures Senegal qualification for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

theabujatimes
The Liverpool star scored the only goal that gave Aliou Cisse's men all three points in Bissau Senegal have become...
Read more
Trending

FCT natives task FG on ministerial appointment, state status

theabujatimes
FCT Natives under the umbrella body of the “Abuja Indigenous Liberation Movement (AILM), on Sunday in Abuja, called on the Federal Government...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

#RevolutionNow protest hits Abuja

2023 presidency: Tinubu makes clarifications on alleged presidential campaign office in...

Many churches in Nigeria lack discipline, says CAN president

Police to dismiss 37 ex-SARS officers, prosecute 24