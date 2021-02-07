Sunday, February 7, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

FCT police arrest six suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

Must read

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
theabujatimes

Six suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on February 6, 2021.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, revealed that the suspects were arrested on credible intelligence.

The suspects are Frank Ozor, 26, Nweke Uche, 19, Chester Uzor, 25, Chukwu Bethrand, 27, Chukwu Samuel, 25, and Kelechi Ngene, 26, all male.

The statement said, “The suspects who had earlier abducted three persons were arrested by eagle-eyed Police Operatives on routine patrol while attempting to relocate one of their victims. Further investigation led to the successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects.

“Consequently, the Command has deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the Federal Capital Territory especially areas with cumbersome terrain. In addition, the Command has launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate the emerging security concerns.

“Furthermore, the Command is working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements.”

The Command urged residents of the FCT to report any suspicious persons or activities around their vicinity at the nearest Police Division or report the same through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers.

Previous articleAnambra Guber: I will establish industries to create 80% jobs for youths within 1 year in office, if elected Gov — Aspirant, Oligbo
Next articleNCAC to build Africa’s biggest events centre in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Trending

Retired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area...
Read more
Trending

Fear as kidnappers, bandits, ‘one-chance’ others ‘find feet’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
As security challenges continue to confront the entire nation, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is not left out as the city has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more
Life & Arts

Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

theabujatimes
On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

theabujatimes
The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
Read more
Sports

‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

theabujatimes
The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Read more
Trending

Retired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
A retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration, Abdulahi Rakieu, and three others have been abducted in the Tungan Maje area of Gwagwalada Area...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

476 Abuja health workers so far infected

Panic as Aisha Buhari flown to UAE for urgent medical treatment

Angola Wants Italian Renewable Energy Technology

Abuja, Lagos maintain lead as Nigeria records almost 2000 fresh cases