FCT police arrest six suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

Six suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on February 6, 2021.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, revealed that the suspects were arrested on credible intelligence.

The suspects are Frank Ozor, 26, Nweke Uche, 19, Chester Uzor, 25, Chukwu Bethrand, 27, Chukwu Samuel, 25, and Kelechi Ngene, 26, all male.

The statement said, “The suspects who had earlier abducted three persons were arrested by eagle-eyed Police Operatives on routine patrol while attempting to relocate one of their victims. Further investigation led to the successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects.

“Consequently, the Command has deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the Federal Capital Territory especially areas with cumbersome terrain. In addition, the Command has launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate the emerging security concerns.

“Furthermore, the Command is working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements.”

The Command urged residents of the FCT to report any suspicious persons or activities around their vicinity at the nearest Police Division or report the same through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers.