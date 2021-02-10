FCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Tuesday, denied some reports on social media alleging that the command rescued 115 young mothers from a human milk factory.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, who dispelled the rumour in Abuja, said there was no record of such incident or operation in the command.

She noted that the command was, however, soliciting useful information from members of the public to bust such a syndicate, if it exists.

While urging residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 protocols, the command reiterated its commitment to the protection of life and property within the FCT.

“To report all suspicious movements within your vicinity, emergency or distress, call these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on: 09022222352,” Yusuf said.