FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the Gwagwalada Area Council for allegedly aiding and abetting kidnappers.

The minister made this known on Tuesday, February 23, during an emergency meeting with traditional rulers and graded chiefs in the FCT to discuss the rising insecurities across the capital.

Dr. Aliyu said the suspension was based on the confirmation of the security report made available to her.

She said, “Regrettably, we are starting this gathering with a security report indicting one of the royal fathers in Gwagwalada Area Council. I don’t know how it will end, but we must begin to look closely at ourselves or activities.

“Royal stools are now being bastardised by some traditional rulers. The security agencies in their reports indicted one of you and we tried as much as possible to see how we can get to the bottom of the matter. Unfortunately, it was overruled because the report is not ours. It came from one of the security agencies. Therefore, we are not in a position to look into his case.

“It is not in our character, no matter the level of poverty to betray the trust bestowed on you as a traditional ruler and the custodian of our traditions. This will not be acceptable in the seat of government where Mr. President is the Governor General.

“Go and discuss with your various village heads and give them a sound warning that those found wanting will not be spared. And no one has the right to accommodate total strangers or group of people, especially now that we are facing challenges of insecurity.

“You cannot accommodate strangers you do not know. The people you accommodate can betray you. The people you harbour in your communities can be informants or bandits. At the end of the day, we battle with insurgents.”

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Mr. Austine Elemue, added that the minister reiterated to them that the administration would not spare any traditional ruler aiding and abetting criminality in this domain.

“Please stay safe and be vigilant always. If you notice strange movements or activities in your community or vicinity, please do not hesitate to report to the nearest police station.” she added.

She assured that the FCT Administration would soon embark on “operation know your neighbour, stay safe, and stay alive”, stressing that such move would enable the administration to profile total strangers who do not have any business staying in the nation’s capital.

Tugan Maje, a town in Anagada chiefdom has recently witnessed kidnapping incidents, for which the police recently confirmed the arrest of an unnamed chief in the area.