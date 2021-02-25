Thursday, February 25, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

Must read

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the Gwagwalada Area Council for allegedly aiding and abetting kidnappers. 

The minister made this known on Tuesday, February 23, during an emergency meeting with traditional rulers and graded chiefs in the FCT to discuss the rising insecurities across the capital.

Dr. Aliyu said the suspension was based on the confirmation of the security report made available to her.

She said, “Regrettably, we are starting this gathering with a security report indicting one of the royal fathers in Gwagwalada Area Council. I don’t know how it will end, but we must begin to look closely at ourselves or activities.

“Royal stools are now being bastardised by some traditional rulers. The security agencies in their reports indicted one of you and we tried as much as possible to see how we can get to the bottom of the matter. Unfortunately, it was overruled because the report is not ours. It came from one of the security agencies. Therefore, we are not in a position to look into his case.

“It is not in our character, no matter the level of poverty to betray the trust bestowed on you as a traditional ruler and the custodian of our traditions. This will not be acceptable in the seat of government where Mr. President is the Governor General.

“Go and discuss with your various village heads and give them a sound warning that those found wanting will not be spared. And no one has the right to accommodate total strangers or group of people, especially now that we are facing challenges of insecurity.

“You cannot accommodate strangers you do not know. The people you accommodate can betray you. The people you harbour in your communities can be informants or bandits. At the end of the day, we battle with insurgents.”

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Mr. Austine Elemue, added that the minister reiterated to them that the administration would not spare any traditional ruler aiding and abetting criminality in this domain.

“Please stay safe and be vigilant always. If you notice strange movements or activities in your community or vicinity, please do not hesitate to report to the nearest police station.” she added.

She assured that the FCT Administration would soon embark on “operation know your neighbour, stay safe, and stay alive”, stressing that such move would enable the administration to profile total strangers who do not have any business staying in the nation’s capital.

Tugan Maje, a town in Anagada chiefdom has recently witnessed kidnapping incidents, for which the police recently confirmed the arrest of an unnamed chief in the area.

Previous articleAkeredolu, new deputy sworn in for second term
Next articleNigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more
Politics

Akeredolu, new deputy sworn in for second term

theabujatimes
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that his policy drive for the next four years will consolidate on achievements recorded across...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FCTA launches attack on illegal signage promoters

Bandits Abduct 11 Persons in Abuja Orphanage

Residents Cry Out As Kidnapping Cases Increase In Abuja, Victims Recount...

Abuja: Police free abducted woman, 3 children in rescue mission