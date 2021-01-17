Sunday, January 17, 2021

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18.

Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary and Director, Administration and Finance, made the announcement on Friday.

Abdulrazaq issued the directive at a stakeholders’ meeting.

The official said the resumption was in line with the Federal Ministry of Education directive.

He urged heads of schools to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“The FCT Education Secretariat has directed all Schools in FCT to resume accordingly,” he said.

Abdulrazaq said the education management would always place the safety of the staff members and students as priority as they returned to their various schools for the new academic session.

He added that the secretariat had gone ahead also to ensure necessary modalities were worked out for safe resumption amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

Abdulrazaq assured that FCTA had made adequate provision for all that was needed for safe re-opening.

Schools were directed to ensure staff members and students complied to all laid down rules and regulations.

