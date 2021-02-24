Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FCTA Appeals to Govt to Fix Potholes On Abuja-Keffi Road

theabujatimes

The FCT Administration Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to fix the potholes on the busy A.Y.A.-Nyanya stretch of the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

The Chairman of the team, Mr Ikharo Attah, made the appeal while responding to questions from newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Attah observed that the usual heavy traffic on the road was largely caused by the potholes, especially the ones from Kugbo to the Karu Site bridge.

Mr Ikharo also called on the ministry to prevail on the contractor handling the road expansion work to fix the failed portions so as to ease difficulties faced by motorists.

