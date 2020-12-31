Friday, January 1, 2021

Friday, January 1, 2021

FCTA approves crossover night service for churches in Abuja

theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the conduct of crossover night service for churches in Abuja.

But, FCTA urged churches to heed strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.

Many state governments have asked churches not to hold any crossover service, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Answering questions from reporters on Wednesday on the development, Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Task Force, Comrade Ikaro Attah said church leaders should obey government and security personnel directives to avert the spread.

He disclosed that a combined team of the Task Force will be going round to monitor compliance during the service.

Attah said there is a need for worshippers to support any decision of the government that would promote the progress and development of the territory.

His words: “as enforcement team that take directive from FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Commissioner of Police, we are working in collaboration with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at all levels and league of Imams.

“We had discussions with religious leaders on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocols, so all those who will be engaging in crossover night worship service must adhere strictly to the guidelines. They should put on their face mask, provide washing hand basin as well as keep physical distancing”.

According to him: “all the worship Centres should not be overcrowded”.

He also asked many worshippers to join the programme through online platforms.

“For those who will not comply we would not overlook them to jeopardize the lives of others, those that fail to comply will be brought before the court for prosecution. Again, the centre where the protocol is flouted will be shut.

“We appeal to religious leaders and the worshippers to obey the COVID-19 protocols,” Attah added.

He insisted that any worship centre found contravening the COVID-19 protocol will be made to face the wrath of the law.

