Thursday, February 18, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

FCTA bans open grazing in Abuja, establishes RUGA in three area councils

Must read

Trending

Insecurity: Police Deploy 150 Special Forces In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory has received 150 Special Forces from the operation Puff Adder II to help in tackling...
Read more
Trending

FCTA bans open grazing in Abuja, establishes RUGA in three area councils

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration has prohibited open grazing of cattle in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The Administration said...
Read more
Trending

FG partners firm to deploy micro grid solutions for MDAs in Abuja

theabujatimes
The federal government has partnered with Em-One Energy Solutions, a Canadian-Nigerian renewable energy firm, to build a 1.52/2.28 megawatt (MW) advanced solar...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: Nigerian Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

theabujatimes
Nigerian Governors’ Forum has met behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja Among the...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has prohibited open grazing of cattle in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Administration said it had communicated the directive to the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen in the FCT.

Disclosing this in an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday, the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Hassan Abubakar, stated that the one-month ultimatum issued to the pastoralists had expired, adding that violators would be sanctioned henceforth.

The decision of the FCTA is coming against the ban on open grazing by the Northern Governors’ Forum, which described the practice as outdated.

The AEPB director said over 100 cattle earlier confiscated were returned after their owners were fined by courts, adding that any herdsman found grazing his animals on Abuja streets would be penalised heavily.

A special team, he said, had been constituted to enforce the directive.

Abubakar further revealed that the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, had earmarked five locations for cattle grazing in Abaji, Kwali and Kuje Area Councils.

He said, “We held meetings with the leadership of Fulani herdsmen in the FCT and they have agreed on so many issues. We have given them time, which they asked for, and when the time lapses, we will strike. They are not allowed to graze inside the city; that’s prohibited.

“Even the minister has approved some grazing areas where RUGA is going to be created; about five areas. We have one around Kwali; another one in Abaji and one in Kuje.

Previous articleFG partners firm to deploy micro grid solutions for MDAs in Abuja
Next articleInsecurity: Police Deploy 150 Special Forces In Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Insecurity: Police Deploy 150 Special Forces In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory has received 150 Special Forces from the operation Puff Adder II to help in tackling...
Read more
Trending

FG partners firm to deploy micro grid solutions for MDAs in Abuja

theabujatimes
The federal government has partnered with Em-One Energy Solutions, a Canadian-Nigerian renewable energy firm, to build a 1.52/2.28 megawatt (MW) advanced solar...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: Nigerian Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

theabujatimes
Nigerian Governors’ Forum has met behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja Among the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Insecurity: Police Deploy 150 Special Forces In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory has received 150 Special Forces from the operation Puff Adder II to help in tackling...
Read more
Trending

FCTA bans open grazing in Abuja, establishes RUGA in three area councils

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration has prohibited open grazing of cattle in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The Administration said...
Read more
Trending

FG partners firm to deploy micro grid solutions for MDAs in Abuja

theabujatimes
The federal government has partnered with Em-One Energy Solutions, a Canadian-Nigerian renewable energy firm, to build a 1.52/2.28 megawatt (MW) advanced solar...
Read more
Trending

Insecurity: Nigerian Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

theabujatimes
Nigerian Governors’ Forum has met behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja Among the...
Read more
Tech

Huawei certified top employer in Nigeria

theabujatimes
Huawei Technologies Nigeria has emerged one of the top employers in Nigeria.   A statement by The Top Employer Institute said the company received...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

One killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

FCTA threatens to shut plaza, mall over protocol violation

Don’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells...

Abuja, Lagos maintain lead as Nigeria records almost 2000 fresh cases