The Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has announced its decision to clampdown on commercial motorcycle operators plying the AYA-Nyanya road.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task team on Traffic Management, Mr. Ikharo Attah who disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, added that the operation would commence on Monday, March 2. According to him, any motorcycle impounded during the exercise would not be released to anyone. R

He said, “the rate at which commercial motorcycle operators ply the road has reached alarming proportions”, adding that, “while they are permitted to operate at Nyanya and Karu, They are not expected to reach Abacha barracks and AYA in Asokoro District”.

Attah added that the commercial motorcyclists often ride against traffic and at a very high speed, a development that has continued to endanger the lives of other road users.

He wondered why “some residents would choose to ride on a commercial motorcycle at a great financial cost and safety risk even when traffic time on the road stretch has been reduced to between 12 and 20 minutes due to the activities of the Traffic Management Team”.