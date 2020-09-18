Friday, September 18, 2020

FCTA demolishes brothels, illegal structures in Abuja

Abuja city gate
Abuja City Gate

abujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration on, Wednesday, demolished makeshift houses and brothels in Daki biyu community, Jabi District, Abuja.

The operation was led by the Director, Development Control Department, Muktar Galadima, accompanied by security personnel and vigilante groups.

Galadima said the operation was necessitated by the rising cases of security challenges in the FCT.

The director also said the exercise was in pursuance of the 13-point Next Level mandate of the FCT Administration to ensure orderliness and sanitation in the city.

He said all the plots of land occupied by the illegal inhabitants in the Daki biyu community were designed for certain purposes.

He disclosed that the department would ensure that the FCT Health and Human Service Secretariat builds hospitals on the land.

He said, “This exercise is necessitated by the rising case of security challenges and in the course of our operation, we discovered some jackknives in one place called Sambisa. These can be used to lynch a person.”

The director also urged allottees of the undeveloped plots in the area to develop them or risk revocation.

The Daki Biyu Palace Secretary, Mr Andy Sanga, said the operation is “very painful but we have to take it in good faith because we can’t fight the government.”

Meanwhile, the administration has commenced the removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructure within the nation’s capital.

The Director of the Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage, FCT, Dr Babagana Adam, said about 2,747 of such signage had been removed from different parts of the city.

