FCTA demolishes building for contravening the Land Use Act

Monday, February 8, 2021

theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Department of Development Control on Friday demolished a two storey building for contravening the Land Use Act and building on a plot designed for an open area.

The building in question (which was located on Plot 4545 at SIL Estate, Mbora District Abuja) was on the news alleging that some officials of the development control collected N10million to allow for reconstruction on the said building.

Speaking on behalf of the administration after the demolition exercise on Friday, the Development Control Director,  Tlp Muktar Galadima said the building was illegal and many of such buildings would be demolished in Lugbe.

His words: “As far as the department is concerned, the building stands illegal and we vowed to remove it.  Thank God today, we have pulled it down.

”The demolished structure will be reverted to its original land use; there is a provision for a meeting point if there is any eventuality. This is the place where the residents converge as their safe haven before aid comes.

“This has been a kind of a continuous campaign on the approved developments in  FCT. We have been saying this over time that people must obtain a development permit before commencing on any development in FCT.”

Answering questions from newsmen on time frame for building approvals,  Galadima said that, “it is an attitude thing  not a cumbersome thing. We have tried to review the process to 28 days, which is why we are always conversing with consultants.  If they want, we can give them the approval within that time specified to do the right thing. Even from the design stage that they meet our standard and specification so by the time they get here, they are sure of getting their approval within 28 days.

“To further make it easier for prospective developers,  we want to open zonal development control offices where you can just walk in and submit your drawings , all the necessary preliminary investigations can be done there and bring it for final approval.

“There is the need for us to have offices in Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karchi where people can submit their drawings.”

