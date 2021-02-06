Sunday, February 7, 2021

FCTA demolishes two-storey building in Abuja

FCTA demolishes two-storey building in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday, demolished a two-storey building located on plot 4545 at SIL Estate, Mbora District, Abuja,...
Man excretes 86 wraps of cocaine at Abuja Airport

A suspected drug trafficker intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has excreted 86 wraps...
EFCC traps 3.1million Saudi Riyal at Abuja Airport, detain suspects

Two persons were grilled by operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following their...
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday, demolished a two-storey building located on plot 4545 at SIL Estate, Mbora District, Abuja, for contravening the land use act and for being built on a plot designated as an open area.

Addressing newsmen after the demolition, on behalf of the FCTA, Alh. Muktar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, described the building as illegal and that many similar buildings would also be demolished in Lugbe, along Airport Road.

“As long as the department is concerned, the building stands illegal, and we vowed to remove it. Thank God today, we have pulled it down.

“The demolished structure will be reverted to its original use. There is a provision for a master point, if there is any eventuality, this is the place where residents will converge as their safe haven before aid comes.

“There has been a kind of continuous campaign on the approved developments in FCT, we have been saying this over time that people must obtain development permits before commencing on any development,” he said.

Galadima said the FCTA had reviewed the process of getting building approvals to 28 days, to ensure that people did the right thing, adding that the department would also establish Zonal Development Control offices, to further make it easier for prospective developers to get building approvals easily.

“We want to open zonal development control offices where you can just walk in and submit your drawings, all the necessary preliminary investigations can be done there and bring it for final approval.

” There is a need for us to have offices in Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karshi, where people can submit their drawings,” Galadima said.

Previous articleMan excretes 86 wraps of cocaine at Abuja Airport
Next articleFear as kidnappers, bandits, ‘one-chance’ others ‘find feet’ in Abuja
