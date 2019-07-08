The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday in Abuja, rescued seven destitute families who were found on the streets with twins and triplets and donated a sum of N5 million to them.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, made the disclosure when he hosted the seven destitute families, who were led by the Acting Secretary, Social Service Development Secretariat, Hajiya Safiya Umar, to his office.

Ohaa, who said that giving birth to twins and triplets was a blessing from the Almighty God, expressed concern over how such babies and their mothers are sleeping on the streets, under bridges and walkways.

He lamented that the situation was a burden to the FCT administration and commended the Social Service Secretariat for their efforts in trying to rescue such families.

“As a government, we decided to support them to be out of street and we are going to support families with twins with the sum of N500,000 each.

“And those with triplets, we are donating N1 million to them each and the young man with triplets will be given driving job if he passes our process test and screening.”

Ohaa, therefore, stressed the need for families to embrace family planing to avoid being a burden to the society.

Sen. Philip Aduda, representing the FCT, who paid a courtesy call on the permanent secretary and met the seven destitute families out of sympathy donated the sum of N1million to them.

Aduda applauded the FCT permanent secretary for being proactive on the needs of poor families.

The Acting Secretary, FCT Social Service Secretariat, Mr Safiya Umar, explained that she got a security report that women with multiple babies were living under the bridges of Kubwa and other places.

“Some of the husbands ended up divorcing the wives, because of this multiple births and we have seven of such parents, four with twins, three with triplets and they are critical ill.

“Some of them are under our care in Asokoro Hospital.”

Speaking on behalf of the seven families, Mr Eze Chuks, a father of triplets, thanked the permanent secretary for rendering assistance to them.

