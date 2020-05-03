The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has issued guidelines for the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the nation’s capital.

The guidelines, which were issued on Saturday and are to adopted for the next two weeks, also require government offices and banks to operate till 2pm. While only senior civil servants are to resume at government offices, and only 50 percent of staff are expected to resume at banks.

Restaurants, which are to remain closed to the public, were asked to adopt home delivery while eateries are to “practice the take-away system”.

Worship centres are also to remain closed.

A curfew will run from 8pm to 6am while public transportation is limited to a few passengers.

The FCTA asked security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone who contravenes any of the guidelines at the mobile courts.

Here are the highlights of the guidelines signed by Anthony Ogunleye, chief press secretary to the FCT minister:

Public service

All civil servants in the FCT on grade level 14 and above are to report for work three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 8am and 2pm.

All officers on essential duties are to carry on with their assigned responsibilities.

All workers are to maintain safe distancing protocols of at least two metres and wear face masks at all times.

Temperature checks and hand sanitising protocols should be strictly adhered to at all entry points and access to offices tightly controlled.

Number of visitors and customers are to be limited to enforce social distancing guidelines.

All workers who are not resident in the FCT are directed to remain in their respective states of residence until the ban on interstate travel is lifted.

Markets and businesses

Extant guidelines on market operations for sale of food items only remain in effect. Markets are to operate for two days in a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 8am and 3pm.

Neighbourhood selling points will be established in various parts of the city to de-congest the major markets.

Wearing of face mask is mandatory to gain access to markets in addition to hand washing and sanitising protocols.

The above hygiene-related protocols are also applicable to supermarkets and neighbourhood markets.

Banks are to open between the hours of 8am and 2pm and are to observe temperature checks, hand sanitising protocols as well as the use of face masks for staff and customers. They are to limit access by customers to allow for safe distancing reasons and limit the number of staff working on their premises to between 30% and 50%.

Residents are encouraged to patronise online banking services as much as possible.

Pharmacies may remain open overnight and are to observe all other protocols as enunciated above.

Companies involved in food processing, drug manufacturing and construction can commence operations, subject to following the approved health and safety guidelines.

Operators of these facilities are mandated to refuse access to anyone not observing the hygiene protocols.

Places of worship and recreational centres

The extant directive on places of worship still subsists and they remain closed.

All clubs, bars, gardens, beer parlors, recreational parks, communal sports facilities, movie theatres, etc., in the FCT remain closed.

Ban on social congregations such as parties, weddings, etc., remain in force.

Public transportation

Prohibition of commercial motorcycles within the FCT remain in force including Kubwa and Dutse Alhaji.

Tricycles are to limit their activities to areas already designated and are allowed a maximum of three persons (driver and two passengers).

Taxis are mandated to carry a maximum of four persons at a time (driver and three persons).

Buses are to reduce occupancy at any time to 50% of installed capacity.

All bus stops and motor parks are to maintain environmental hygiene and officials of the parks and bus and taxi operators should provide temperature checks and hand sanitising points at the parks and bus stops. Face covering is also mandatory. They are to operate only between the hours of 8am and 4pm daily.

The FCTA will enforce very strictly, the ban on interstate travel. Vehicles conveying goods such as agro products, petroleum products, medical supplies, relief and construction materials as well as courier and security services would be allowed entry subject to the permitted designation in the FCT.

Schools

All schools in the FCT remain closed until further notice. Schools are not permitted to commence third term operations in any form until directed otherwise by the relevant authorities.

Schools are however encouraged to continue with e-learning and virtual teachings.

Medical advisory