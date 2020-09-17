Thursday, September 17, 2020

FCTA launches attack on illegal signage promoters

FCTA launches attack on illegal signage promoters

abujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has commenced the total removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructures within the nation’s capital.

FCT also vowed to prosecute those who promote them.

Director of the Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage, FCT, Dr. Babagana Adam who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, said that already about 2,747 of such have been evacuated from different parts of the city.

Adam noted that while residents and business promoters have refused to comply with the international standards required in outdoor advertising, the agency has intensified efforts towards sanitizing the city and ensuring that all conform to the city’s masterplan.

He further warned private companies or corporate organizations that litter the streets with all manner of advert materials under the guise of cooperate social responsibility packages.

Adam said the agency will no longer allow the proliferation of kiosks with whatever name, as well as uninformed signages, as it is a clear violation of global standards.

According to him, DOAS had also commenced redesigning streets and major high ways signages within the city centre to ensure standardization and environmental protection.

Adam said, “We have installed 36 signages in the city, 2, 747 illegal ones have been removed. This is to help bring about standardization, regulations, and environmental control.

“The department is not against anyone’s progress but to ensure that things are put in place for the good of all,” he said.

