As part of efforts to end open defecation in the country, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has assured that the FCT Administration (FCTA) will partner effectively with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to put an end to the menace in the nation’s capital.

Malam Bello gave the assurance last Thursday when he received a delegation from the Ministry of Water Resources led by its Minister, Engr. Sulaiman H. Adamu, on an advocacy visit to end open defecation in the country. The Minister, who assured his Water Resources counterpart that FCTA will give all the necessary support to ensure that the goal of completely eradicating open defecation in the country is achieved, said already FCTA was partnering with the private sector for solar- powered public toilets in Territory.

As a demonstration of FCTA’s commitment to complete eradication of open defecation, Malam Bello said he has directed that the Minister of State for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu coordinates activities for the success of the project in the Territory and ensure that FCT becomes a model worthy of emulation. Malam Bello told his guests that FCTA has six major water tanks under construction to aid in the distribution of water to newly-opened districts in the Territory, explaining that water was not a problem in FCT as the Lower Usuma Dam was providing adequate water to service the capital city.

He said: “In the FCT, raw water supply is not the real issue. As you know, we have enough water at the Lower Usuma Dam which is annually supplemented by the basin transfer from the Gurara dam under your Ministry. And we have the water treatment plants which are adequate for the needs of the capital city for a reasonable enough period of time to come. “The main challenge is being able to reticulate and distribute the water to other newer phases of the FCT and I am pleased to say that we have a system of about six major water tanks under construction now and we are introducing projects that would bring in pumping stations to be able to supplement the water pressure.”

Earlier, the Minister of Water Resources said that the visit was to kick- start the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ campaign aimed at making Nigeria open defecation-free by 2025. He stressed the need to mobilize for an increase in sanitation budget line to ensure that the Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Action Plan of the Federal Government to improve the sector was achieved, calling on the FCT Minister to declare a state of emergency on open defecation in FCT.