FCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce on Friday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a privately-owned clinic.

The clinic was alleged to be conducting illegal COVID-19 testing and also issuing fake certificate to intending travellers.

Chairman, FCTA COVID-19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed, said credible information revealed that BMT Tourist Clinic and Diagnostic Centre was carrying out illegal COVID -19 test.

Mohammed stated that the clinic located in a highbrow Wuse 2 district was never given approval for COVID -19 healthcare services.

Also speaking, Head, Media and Enlightenment of the Enforcement Taskforce, Ikharo Attah stressed that medical experts have confirmed that the clinic was contravening important guidelines that must not be overlooked, regarding the deadly pandemic handling.

Attah noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had also alerted FCT Minister over the unethical practices of the clinic, hence the need to quickly seal it and save residents of untoward health emergency.

He further revealed that NCDC has expressed concern over the illegal practices of some illegal health facilities that are capable of casting doubt over the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has vowed that both organisations and individuals engaging in illegal COVID -19 health services must be prosecuted.

He further warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous merchants who want to feed fat on people’s ignorance.

He said, ” The FCT Minister’s office got a tip that there was contravention to the guidelines regarding testing for COVID-19 and issuance of certificate, be it negative or positive.

“the Health response team and the enforcement team are here because there is a credible information, as it is coming from the office of DG NCDC himself, notifying us that what the clinic was doing was a contravention.

” FCT has decided that this illegality cannot stand, we are here to seal this place and also warned all other illegal health facilities to stop doing so.

” It is only duly accredited facilities by FCT Health Secretariat and NCDC, so that once the certificate comes out either positive and negative, one can be sure.

” I also want to warn the public especially those travelling to patronise only those approved by FCT health Secretariat or NCDC. Anybody who do so is doing it at his own risk. We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute such people.”