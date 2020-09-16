Wednesday, September 16, 2020

FCTA to complete abandoned Pilgrims’ office

FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State Dr Ramatu Aliyu has said the N640 million abandoned office complex of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board would soon be completed.

Dr Aliyu, who stated this yesterday while on an assessment tour of the project, however, regretted that the 5-storey building located at Kaura district of Abuja, had only advanced to 20 per cent completion since it was started in 2015.

She noted that the project falls within the category of one of the abandoned projects in the FCT which needs urgent attention, saying: “it is a presidential mandate to complete all abandoned projects.”

“This practically falls into an abandoned project category and as we all know, Mr President’s commitment from the beginning of this administration is to ensure we complete all projects.

“We will continue to do our best to enable the contractor to do the needful. Much of the resources have been committed to this structure and abandoning it at this stage of completion only leads to wastage of government resources. So we will see what we can do, and I am happy the contractor has returned to site with renewed vigour…”

