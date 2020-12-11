FCTA to launch ground rent portal next year

Friday, December 11, 2020

theabujatimes

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded arrangements to launch a ground rent portal that will enable customers download ground rent bills and make online payments, as well as obtain statements of account.

The Director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Jalo, speaking at the end of the year news briefing on the activities of AGIS, said the new platform is expected to integrate with REMITA, in line with the implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy and Ease of Doing Business strategy of the Federal Government, given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the administration has upgraded the AGIS Geospatial Data Centre to a world-class standard, which is referred to as Tier 3 to provide shared infrastructure required for the development of the Abuja Smart City.

Jalo said: “This upgrade is a critical requirement for the implementation of the digital economy drive of the Federal Government. With this infrastructure, FCT Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDA) computerisation requirement can be hosted.”

He said the administration has upgraded the GIS software, which AGIS has been using since 2007 to the latest 2020 Geomedia Enterprise version to provide efficiency in the GIS data processing.

The director said the FCT Administration would soon inaugurate the Accelerated Area Councils’ Sectional Title Re-Issuance Scheme (AACSTRIS) project to fast track regularisation of Area Councils’ titles, as well as provide Certificate of Occupancy of Mass Housing title holders, which was hitherto a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project that was transferred to AGIS from E-Angel Consortium

He said the FCT Administration had acquired a new and fully equipped office, provided computers, power backup and also trained personnel to handle the operation of the AACSTRIS Project at the Abuja Property Development Company (APDC) Complex adjacent to AGIS building.

This, he noted, will ensure a conducive working environment, as AACSTRIS Project is expected to begin on January 1.

Previous articleGunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road
