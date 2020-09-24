Thursday, September 24, 2020

FCTA to resume work on Dutse/Bwari road

abujatimes

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it had perfected plans to mobilise contractors back to the site to ease the perennial traffic gridlock along the Bwari-Dutsen roads axis.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Umar Gambo who led some top management staff on the spot assessment of the road, noted that the project was impeded by the incessant rainfall, but has to be completed to relieve residents of the stress they go through daily.

Gambo explained that the projects, involving full dualisation of the roads, were not abandoned as speculated by residents, but suffered some set-back, due to the COVID-19 and some other challenges.

He said work would resume on the roads within the next three weeks and commitment would be made to ensure its completion.

