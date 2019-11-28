The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N19.352bn for the construction of road projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo and Kano States.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “The second memorandum we presented was for the award of three roads in Igboho-Oloko-Agbonle in Oyo State and Gulu to Yaba town between the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State as well as Sharada to Madobi and Danbaure in Kano State.

“Council approved these roads for N7.249 billion for the first one in Oyo, N7.593 for the second one in Niger/FCT and N4.510 for the third one in Kano.”

Mr. Fashola explained that the council has also been intimated on the 524 roads currently ongoing across all the states of the federation, adding that 43 internal roads are being constructed in Federal Universities, out of which 10 have been completed.

He further disclosed that the Council also approved N523 million for the completion of Efalaye-Erimo-Iwaraja road linking Ekiti and Osun states which had been awarded since 2009 and has reached 85 per cent completion.

“The first memorandum was to approve the change of rates with respect to the Efalaye-Erimo-Iwaraja road linking Ekiti and Osun states.

“That road was awarded since 2009 and the contractor has achieved about 85 per cent of the work so we are trying to complete that road, it had been slowed down by previous years of insufficient budget.

”During that period the price at which it was awarded and today’s material prices have altered significantly.”