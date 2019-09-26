The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday approved a total N311.8 billion for two link roads connecting the Second Niger Bridge in the South East and other projects being prosecuted at the University of Abuja.

Besides, it sanctioned N1.833 billion for programmes in the Ministry of Education under the auspices of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House correspondents at the end of the gathering in Abuja that N79.82 billion goes to the Ibadan-Ilesa-Ife road, N200.176 billion for roads linking the Second Niger Bridge to Asaba and Onitsha, and N29.654 billion to be appropriated for phase II of the Kano-Katsina highway.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who confirmed the N1.833 billion contracts, said N915 million was approved for the construction of the Faculty of Environment at the University of Abuja, while N918 million was to build the Faculty of Education of the same institution.

He said: “The memorandum approved was in respect of TETFUND intervention programme in respect of the University of Abuja. A key component of that was the award of contract at the sum of N915 million for the construction of the Faculty of Environment.

“Another was also approved for the sum of N918 million to build the Faculty of Education. Those are the two components arising from the special intervention programme that was awarded than in 2017. So, we have to act to give effect to them so that they can proceed with the delivery.”

