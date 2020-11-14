Sunday, November 15, 2020

Fed govt launches hypertension control initiative in Kano

The Federal Government has launched a Hypertension Control Initiative in Kano State.

The exercise, in which hypertensive people were tested and given medication instantly for free, took place at Gwagwarwa Primary Health Centre.

Mrs Ene Obong, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, said the initiative was to strengthen the management of hypertension in all the primary health centres of the 44 local government areas of Kano state.

Obong disclosed that the initiative was a pilot scheme to be launched in Kano and Ogun, out of the 36 states of the federation.

She said hypertension has been ranked number one among the leading causes of death in Nigeria and needed to be controlled. “It is no longer news that the Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), of which hypertension is a subset, remains a major non communicable and world’s number one leading cause of death, with nearly 80 percent of the CVD burden occurring in the low and middle income countries like Nigeria.

“The mortality rate associated with the co-infection of COVID-19 and non-Communicable diseases cannot be over emphasised.

“29 percent deaths in Nigeria, of which CVD predominantly hypertension, is responsible for 11 percent of this mortality.’’

