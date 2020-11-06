Friday, November 6, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

Must read

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

theabujatimes
The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to coronavirus outbreak and then to resuscitate the facilities, will be reopened partially on Monday, the Federal Government has disclosed.

The stadia will be opened daily from 7.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. According to a statement by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, to be reopened on Monday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja are the velodrome, tennis courts, practice pitches and practice tracks.

The stadium was closed as part of COVID-19 Prevention Protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus. Other facilities to be reopened are the handball, volleyball and basketball outdoors and indoors courts as well as the gymnasium Hall.

To be reopened at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, are the indoor sports hall, hockey pitch, tennis courts, swimming pool, astro (legacy) pitch, squash court, para-lifting gymnasium and Brai Ayonote Boxing Gymnasium.

The main bowls of both stadia, which are undergoing rehabilitation, remain closed to the public, the statement added. Rehabilitation works on the national stadia in Abuja and Lagos are being financed by two private individuals, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Kessington Adebutu, as part of their contributions to the country’s sports development.

Previous articleBuhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja
Next articleArsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Trending

Buhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the...
Read more
Trending

9.8 million FCT residents, 16 states suffering hunger – FAO

theabujatimes
The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations on Thursday said over 9.8 million residents in 16 states of Nigeria and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

theabujatimes
A combined team of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), yesterday, dispersed members of...
Read more
Sports

Leicester City 4-0 Braga: Kelechi Iheanacho scores double as Foxes keep up perfect record in style

theabujatimes
Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Braga 4-0 to keep up their perfect start in the Europa League group stage.
Read more
Sports

Arsenal 4-1 Molde: Gunners make it three wins from three in Europe despite early scare

theabujatimes
Arsenal overcame an early scare to continue their perfect start in the Europa League with a 4-1 victory over Norwegian side Molde...
Read more
Trending

Federal Government to partially reopen Abuja, Lagos National Stadia Monday

theabujatimes
The Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja and the Lagos National Stadium, which have been shut to the public for several months due to...
Read more
Trending

Buhari meets Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers from the six geopolitical zones of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja, Lagos airports to receive 25,000 international passengers weekly –FG

Kano court sentences singer Yahaya Aminu Sharif to death for blasphemy

Nigeria’s Nneka Ede Buys Portuguese Club.

NAPTIP parades 2 civil servants, others for allegedly selling baby in...