Thursday, January 28, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Headlines

FG Announces Induction Course for New Ambassadors-designate

Must read

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more
Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

theabujatimes
At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Read more
theabujatimes

The induction course for the newly posted Nigerian ambassadors and their spouses has been scheduled for February 8 and 10, 2021.

A statement issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, yesterday said the induction would prepare them for the task ahead.

The statement stated in part: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the public that the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses has been scheduled for February 8 and 10, 2021.

“Following the approval of the posting of ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry has designed an induction course tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective Missions and countries of accreditation.”

It explained that: “The aim of the programme is to acquaint the ambassadors-designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda in line with the priorities of the federal government as well as promote and protect the national interests of Nigeria.

“The induction course is preparatory to the final departure to their various Missions, subject to the receipt of agreement from the prospective host countries.”

Previous articleNigeria’s VAT increases by N29.98bn in fourth quarter of 2020
Next articleLagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World
- Advertisement -

More articles

Headlines

Buhari orders agency to begin local manufacture of helicopter

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service...
Read more
Headlines

FG to engage 30,000 graduates as extension workers

theabujatimes
The Federal Government is to engage 30,000 graduates to serve as agriculture extension workers who will provide strategic support to farmers across...
Read more
Headlines

Nigerian Govt. to pay N71bn as counterpart funding for six rail projects in 2021

theabujatimes
The Federal Government is to pay the sum of N71.15 billion as counterpart funding for six rail projects that will connect all...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

theabujatimes
Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
Read more
Trending

ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
Read more
Trending

300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

theabujatimes
At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
Read more
Business

Lagos Business School’s MBA Ranked Top 100 in World

theabujatimes
The Full-time MBA programme of Lagos Business School has been ranked among the top 100 in the world according to The Economist’s...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Ganduje’s ban on street begging is challenged by Council of Ulama

TETFUND: Stranded Ph.D scholars lament abandonment

EU commends Buhari on release of abducted students

Shi’ites file case against proscription today, suspend protests